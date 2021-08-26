Medical City McKinney is a five-star recipient in the 2021 Women’s Care Awards by Healthgrades, a leading resource that connects consumers, physicians and health systems.
This is the fourth year Medical City McKinney has received the five-star award for C-Section Delivery and the seventh year the hospital was awarded the five-star award for vaginal delivery. This five-star rating indicates that Medical City McKinney’s clinical outcomes are statistically significantly better than expected and places Medical City McKinney among the national leaders in labor and delivery.
“This national recognition speaks to our commitment to high-quality patient care and our promise to our patients – to provide excellence always, every action, every patient, every time,” Medical City McKinney CEO Ernest C. Lynch, III said. “These awards reinforce why Medical City McKinney is the destination of choice for expectant mothers in McKinney and northern Collin County.”
“Women can feel confident selecting a hospital recognized with a five-star rating for providing exceptional women’s care. We commend the organizations that receive this achievement for their ongoing commitment to providing exceptional care for their patients,” said Brad Bowman, chief medical officer for Healthgrades.
Medical City McKinney is one of eight Medical City Healthcare hospitals honored for outstanding women’s services in the 2021 Women’s Care Awards, including Medical City Alliance, Medical City Arlington, Medical City Dallas, Medical City Las Colinas, Medical City Lewisville, Medical City Plano and Medical City Weatherford.
