Five Medical City McKinney nursing units including emergency services, progressive care, surgical services, behavioral health and the Medical City ER Stonebridge have been recognized in the 2019 HCA Healthcare Unit of Distinction Awards. This annual program recognizes and rewards exemplary nursing units at HCA Healthcare facilities. HCA Healthcare is the parent company of Medical City Healthcare and has approximately 2,000 sites of care.
The “Unit of Distinction” designation is achieved through measurable, exemplary performance in the strategic areas of advocacy and leadership, consistency in nursing practice and operations and leveraging scale to drive performance. During 2019, approximately 2,200 HCA Healthcare nursing units participated in the program. Using specific criteria, nursing units are evaluated and scored based on performance.
“It’s a great honor to be recognized among the top performing nursing units across the company,” said Cassidi Roberts, chief nursing officer of Medical City McKinney. “Our nurses are committed to the highest level of collaboration and teamwork.”
“The Unit of Distinction Awards recognize and celebrate excellence in nursing and acknowledge that it takes a high-performing team of nurses demonstrating a high level of commitment to achieve results like these,” said Jane Englebright, chief nurse executive and senior vice president of HCA Healthcare. “These awards help to unite our nursing community, all of us, toward a common goal of creating a patient-centered culture and keeping our commitment to the care and improvement of human life.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.