Prime weather conditions and long hours indoors lately have driven more North Texans to nature for recreation, but spring brings with it Mother Nature’s dangers that residents should stay aware of.
For Gunter resident Staci Quintana, an evening trail walk with her husband turned into an ordeal she won’t soon forget.
In an interview with Medical City McKinney, Quintana said she thought she’d stepped on a stick that struck her ankle, but her husband saw fang marks on her leg, and the couple spotted a copperhead snake nearby.
She said she called 911 and was told to head north if she wanted to be able to have family with her at the hospital due to COVID-19 restrictions, but that first ER visit proved to be less than pleasant for her. Quintana said she never received antivenin (antivenom) medication, aftercare instructions or, for that matter, any reassurance that things would be OK.
"For about the first 18 hours, it was pretty intense and there was a constant pain, but then in addition to that there would be shooting pain,” she said. “It would come and go, but there was always a pain.”
On top of the pain, the next day the swelling increased, so Quintana called Medical City McKinney, where she found a comforting voice in Emergency Department Clinical Supervisor Brenda Cannedy, who answered her questions and helped guide her next decision.
Quintana received antivenin at Medical City McKinney and is well on her way to recovery with very little pain.
“Probably about noon on Wednesday I noticed the pain wasn’t there anymore,” she said.
Dr. Kevin Martens, an emergency physician at Medical City McKinney, said North Texas is in the beginning stages of snake season, and he’s seen three bites in the ER in the last week.
The region’s main poisonous snakes are rattlesnakes and copperheads, he said, but bites from both can be treated with antivenin, so it isn’t necessarily important to chase down the offending snake. The priority is getting treatment to the bite.
And don’t be afraid to come to the hospital, Martens said.
“You can’t even step a foot into our hospital without being screened, and right off the bat if there’s something that we think that there’s a chance that there’s a COVID-type symptom, you go to a totally different part of the hospital, a different part of the emergency room, and special nurses are dealing with just that,” he said.
Martens said residents call daily to Medical City McKinney concerned about overwhelm the hospital and its staff, or they’re worried they could become infected with COVID-19 at the facility.
“It is fully safe for you to come,” he said. “Many think that the hospitals, at least in DFW, are overwhelmed or are at capacity, and that’s exactly the opposite.”
The volume is actually lower than usual, he noted, because of those concerns as well as fewer injuries and infections since children are staying home.
Medical City McKinney offers a Coronavirus Resource Hub online at medicalcityhealthcare.com/covid-19 with information about the virus, hospital procedures and more.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.