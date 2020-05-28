The American Red Cross is hosting a blood drive at Medical City McKinney’s Medical Office Building, 4510 Medical Center Drive, from 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. June 4. The Red Cross will be set up in Suite 204 of the Medical Office Building.

Being a blood donor is safe, simple and fulfilling. Donors can help as many as three different patients with just one donation. Individuals who give blood assure an adequate supply is available – possibly saving someone's life.

Potential donors must be at least 16 years old, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds, and be in good general health. People who present to give blood should eat a nourishing meal before donating and must bring a photo ID. Visit redcrossblood.org to schedule an appointment. Use sponsor code medicalcitymckinney.

Medical City McKinney
