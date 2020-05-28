The American Red Cross is hosting a blood drive at Medical City McKinney’s Medical Office Building, 4510 Medical Center Drive, from 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. June 4. The Red Cross will be set up in Suite 204 of the Medical Office Building.
Being a blood donor is safe, simple and fulfilling. Donors can help as many as three different patients with just one donation. Individuals who give blood assure an adequate supply is available – possibly saving someone's life.
Potential donors must be at least 16 years old, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds, and be in good general health. People who present to give blood should eat a nourishing meal before donating and must bring a photo ID. Visit redcrossblood.org to schedule an appointment. Use sponsor code medicalcitymckinney.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.