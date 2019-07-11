Medical City McKinney will hold a two-hour first aid course for children aged 8-12 on Aug. 3. The purpose of the class is to provide kids an opportunity to learn about medical procedures such as CPR, bandaging and general health and wellness.
The class will help kids to recognize when to call 911 and how to treat minor scrapes and burns. A fire truck, ambulance and helicopter demonstration will also be included. Lunch will be provided, and parents are welcome to stay in the class or the hospital cafeteria.
The goal of the class is to put life-saving information out into the community, especially to children, so they know what to do in the event of an emergency.
Ed Lee, ER director and one of the instructors of the class, said that it is to help kids “recognize that something’s wrong and know that they need to go find another adult to help.”
They will also learn things like how to treat minor scrapes and burns, how to make a sling out of a piece of clothing and the basics of CPR. The McKinney Fire Department will be on hand with one of their trucks and an ambulance so that children can look at and understand the importance of emergency vehicles.
This hands-on experience can help both kids and parents gain knowledge that could help them in a medical emergency. Medical City McKinney hopes that after this class, they can continue doing more like it and spread life-saving information to the community.
The class will be from 10-noon Aug. 3 in Classrooms 3 and 4 at Medical City McKinney, 4500 Medical Center Drive. To sign up, visit medicalcitymckinney.com/calendar.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.