National non-profit Supporting Emotional Needs of the Gifted (SENG) has named Dr. Javetta Jones Roberson its 2021 Educator of the Year.
Roberson currently serves as McKinney ISD’s Secondary Advanced Academics and Gifted and Talented coordinator and as an adjunct professor in the University of North Texas Teacher Education and Administration Department.
In the award announcement, SENG described Roberson as “a seasoned and accomplished educator and emerging scholar who is deeply committed to promoting equity in gifted education through culturally responsive policies and practices. She embodies a tenacious spirit for researching and sharing best teaching and leadership practices with those who support, oversee and advocate gifted and advanced level programs.”
“I’m extremely honored to receive the 2021 SENG Educator of the Year award,” Roberson said. “To be nominated for and chosen as a recipient of this prestigious award has been a humbling experience that I do not take for granted.”
Roberson joined the MISD Curriculum and Instruction Department in 2020. Previously, she served as a high school dean of instruction in Birdville ISD and served gifted and advanced academics students in Fort Worth ISD as a high school coordinator, professional development facilitator, campus liaison and teacher. She is active in gifted education at the state and national level, serving as a board member for the Texas Association for the Gifted and Talented and the Council of Exceptional Children-Association for the Gifted (CECTAG).
She also serves on the Diversity, Equity & Access Committee, Education Committee and Special Populations Network with the National Association of Gifted Children (NAGC).
Roberson said SENG provides resources for schools, teachers, parents and counselors to help them meet the needs of gifted students.
“I think supporting the needs of gifted students is a big challenge,” Roberson said. “What they need cognitively in class, what they need at home, what they need to thrive in their communities. That’s something that we talk about within SENG and other organizations as well.
“With all things in education, we know that the field continues to evolve and we must evolve with it,” Roberson said. “While there is still much work to be done in supporting the needs of gifted and advanced level students, I’m fortunate to be in a position to not only continue this work but to support other stakeholders in our field who care deeply about the well-being of our advanced level students in all facets.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.