Mother of two gets second chance at McKinney High School diploma

Texas is one of 11 states in the U.S. that factor state assessments into whether or not a student receives their diploma.
While lawmakers have made steps to allow districts to base graduation on more than the current STAAR test via Individual Graduation Committee (IGC), Texans who went through the state school system previously were still left behind.
Former McKinney High School student Alaska Wilson was one of those people.
The 25-year-old mother of two was due to graduate in 2013, but when her math TAKS test score fell short, she didn’t meet the state requirements to graduate. The TAKS, Texas Assessment of Knowledge and Skills, was replaced in 2014 by the STAAR test.
Throughout her junior and senior years of high school, Wilson retested no less than nine times, all to no avail.
She said she’d been behind since transferring to MHS from her former school in Florida in 11th grade. She worked both years to catch up, taking extra classes, attending tutoring and keeping up with her studies.
“I already had to do so much work, then all of a sudden I found out you have to pass this state test in order to get your diploma,” she said. “I feel like I did enough.”
That’s where the McKinney ISD Guidance and Counseling Department came in with its Never Too Late to Graduate initiative.
Last year, the state opened the IGC for former students who graduated before STAAR, and districts have until 2023 to track down those people. Under the IGC, among other qualifications, with active military service, one college credit, or an industry certification, students classified as “dropouts” because of their state test scores can earn their diplomas at last.
So last fall, MHS counselor Jeffrey Cranmore wrote a grant to get funding from the Texas Association of Truancy and Dropout Prevention (TATDP) to help fund Collin College classes for former students.
“We do a lot of things to help kids get back to school, but what about these older kids?” Cranmore said. “That one has just really bothered me for a lot of years, because I know these kids.”
Thanks to Cranmore’s determination and the funding, Wilson has her diploma, and she’s ready to take on the world.
“The family I was raised in, you go to high school, you graduate, you go to college, and then you start a family,” she said. “And I kind of did everything backwards, so for the longest time I wanted to get my diploma for my parents, but then after I had my kids I needed to receive it for myself so I can build a better future for my boys. You don't realize how important a high school diploma is until you're out in the real world trying to get a good job.”
Cranmore and Wilson had kept in touch over the years, but she said she never had the motivation to move forward before. When she found out all she would need is a college credit, she knew nothing could hold her back.
“Mr. Cranmore's been on my side since Day 1 and always reminded me, ‘You can do this.’ For six years now, he's been doing it, and something kind of clicked and I was like, ‘You know what, I can do this,’ “ she said. “I felt so defeated; I think that's why it took six years because I just didn't have all the motivation I needed. Once I had my boys, that's what made me click.”
And she did, and all it took was a Collin College course that she passed within a week.
“Once I did do it, I'm not gonna lie, I cried a little,” Wilson said. “It was refreshing to know that six years later and with two kids I was still able to accomplish what might be minor for other people, but for me it was huge to receive my high school diploma.”
Now, while Wilson’s busy with her sons – Chase, 3, and Cameron, 1 – she’s looking for a new path and hopes to start college soon and pursue a business degree. She’s also been working with Cranmore to tell her story.
The two were due to speak at the TATDP Spring Conference March 26-27 in McKinney, but the event was canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Wilson said she wants to reach others who may be facing the same challenges she has.
“I do know that there are other kids that are in my shoes that don’t have the right support and give up for the rest of their lives. And that was me for the longest time,” she said. “I want to get the word across to let young adolescents know that there's no time frame on being successful, as long as you continue that path of trying to be successful.”
With the hopes for a continuation, Cranmore and the MISD counselors continue to contact those who could qualify for the IGC for the next three years to help as many former students as possible.
“Since the window is open, let's help anybody we can,” Cranmore said. “It's a drop in the bucket, but for that kid it's their whole bucket. But there are just so many other people that still have holes in their bucket, and if we can do something to help them, we need to.”
