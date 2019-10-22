The McKinney Public Libraries System has expanded its popular children’s bilingual story time to a multilingual story time. Children will celebrate other cultures, enhance literacy skills, and work together on a take-home craft at 11:15 a.m. Wednesdays at the Roy and Helen Hall Memorial Library, 101 E. Hunt St.
Children do not need to speak the featured language of the week to enjoy the activities. Below is a schedule of featured languages at upcoming story time sessions this year:
Oct. 23: Arabic
Oct. 30: French
Nov. 6: Spanish
Nov. 13: Malay
Nov. 20: Telugu
Dec. 4: Arabic
Dec. 11: Farsi
“The library is a place to learn and discover, and what better way for children to learn about the world than opening them up to new cultures and languages?” Libraries Director Spencer Smith said. “We have so many residents moving to McKinney from around the world, we want to be inclusive for all to enjoy our programs and to offer an opportunity for our children to learn a little more about their neighbors and their cultures.”
The multilingual story times will be held monthly at the Hall Library through December. Future dates can be found on the city’s website at mckinneytexas.org.
