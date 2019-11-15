Visible Music College returns with its annual Christmas show this holiday season with a performance at 7 p.m. Dec. 4 at the McKinney Performing Arts Center.
“‘A Visible Christmas’ is the cornerstone of the Visible Music College calendar,” said Modern Music Department Chair and Director, Simon Alexander. “We incorporate the plans and preparations for this event into our curriculum, providing both an academic and professional experience for students, as well as a night of festive music and entertainment for the local community to enjoy.”
McKinney-based Visible trains and equips students in the areas of music ministry and leadership, resulting in a broad impact on the local community. In addition to community-wide events like “A Visible Christmas,” students also serve regularly in churches, play in local bands, and teach music lessons in underserved communities.
This year, attendees can expect to hear Christmas favorites and original music from Visible Music College students, faculty and alumni bands. As in years past, the concert will celebrate the release of a new compilation of Christmas music recorded and released by the school’s affiliate label, Madison Line Records.
“The entire show is prepared, performed and produced by Visible staff and students,” Alexander said. “This year, we will also travel to our Memphis and Chicago campuses to perform ‘A Visible Christmas’ around the U.S.”
The event is free and open to the public. Tickets can be picked up at Christ Fellowship Church, 2801 Orchid Dr., McKinney Performing Arts Center, or the Guitar Sanctuary, 6633 Virginia Parkway.
