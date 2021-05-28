A county-run park in McKinney can look forward to a facelift that, for some spots, is much needed.
Collin County has approved directing $750,000 in open space bond money to construction improvements at Myers Park after concluding that some park buildings have serious foundation or structure failures.
A May 10 memo from County Engineering Director Clarence Daugherty told Collin County Commissioners Court members that the Parks Foundation Board voted in early April to recommend the allotment.
“The restoration of the integrity of these buildings have not been able to be funded through the PIP (Permanent Improvement Project) process, and the failures have reached a critical state,” Daugherty stated. “Some additional vital re-construction projects have also been identified. Funds are available from the allocations for previous 2007 projects that have been completed.”
According to the memo, the board met at the park April 8 and recommended using bonds to move as soon as possible to investigate problems and reconstruct what was necessary to extend building life.
The commissioners court also approved budget amendments amounting to $150,000 that would also be directed toward specific projects at the park. Projects include a foundation investigation and partial reconstruction for the park’s Show Barn and Stall Barn as well as restoration for the park’s two historic buildings, a confinement building and a granary.
“We want to be sure we do them the right way, so we would like to go through the process of them getting a historical report prior to doing any actual restoration,” Myers Park Manager Judy Moody said.
She said the historical buildings need to be reworked and brought back to where they used to be.
“We have a lot of people that use those for pictures and stuff, and right now they're just not real pretty,” Moody said. “They need to get some more paint and just kind of be updated.”
Moody said there is a staircase at the park amphitheater that is separating a bit, and a staircase at the Show Barn also has a small section of slanting stairs.
“It definitely is a foundation issue,” Moody said. “Probably there will be some piers put in.”
The project list also includes converting two sections of road to concrete.
The staircase at the show barn is blocked off, Moody said, but none of the sites pose safety concerns.
Now that funding has been approved, the county is looking ahead to the bidding process. Moody said there is no settled timeline for the improvements, but she said the projects probably won’t be tackled all at once.
