The McKinney Fire Department Fire Station 10 will be fully operational with staff starting at 6:30 a.m. Thursday.
The new station at 1150 Olympic Crossing will protect the quickly growing Trinity Falls area. Fire Station 10 includes a fire engine, on-site training facility and the latest technology for preventing cancer among firefighters.
Residents are asked to not drop by for visits at this time. MFD plans to hold a dedication ceremony and open house after the COVID-19 social distancing ends.
“McKinney is growing quickly, and our fire department is growing right along with it,” Fire Chief Danny Kistner said. “Trinity Falls can be proud of this facility and the men and women who will be working there.”
“Trinity Falls residents have excitedly been watching the progress of Fire Station No. 10 since construction first started,” Trinity Falls General Manager Robert Ditthardt said. “The opening of the station is a positive not just for Trinity Falls, but for the entire community.”
