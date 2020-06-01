Karla Massey’s journey began far from McKinney; it was her childhood dream of becoming an educator that would lead her from Honduras to the United States and, years later, to McKinney ISD where she will now serve as the new principal of Caldwell Elementary.
Along the journey, Massey has accumulated 27 years of experience in education – 15 as a campus administrator. The MISD Board of Trustees approved Massey’s hire Tuesday night.
“We are so pleased that Karla Massey has accepted the principal position for Caldwell Elementary,” said MISD Assistant Superintendent of Elementary Education Suzy Woodard. “Karla has a proven record of success, and the fact that she is bilingual will be a great asset for the Caldwell community. We are looking forward to what she will accomplish in the years ahead.”
Born and raised in Honduras, Karla Massey grew up speaking Spanish and learned English through a bilingual program during her elementary and secondary years. When she graduated high school, she dreamed of becoming a teacher and, one day, to lead a school of her own as principal.
Her dream took flight in 1989 when she came to the United States on an academic scholarship to attend Harding University in Arkansas. At Harding, Massey earned a bachelor’s degree in special education and elementary education and, after graduating, accepted a job as a special education teacher.
Four years later, she relocated from Arkansas to Texas, where she would serve as a kindergarten and third grade bilingual teacher in Garland ISD for the next seven years. In 2005, she made the move from the classroom to campus administration – and to a new district – to serve as an assistant principal in Lewisville ISD.
Massey would return to Garland ISD two years later where she continued to serve as an elementary school assistant principal. The opportunity to lead her own campus came in 2016 when she accepted the principal job at Garland ISD’s Bradfield Elementary. During her tenure at Bradfield, the school earned the TEA 2019 Gold Ribbon designation for Children at Risk.
Now, Massey joins MISD from Montclair Elementary in Garland.
“I look forward to working with the students and families of Caldwell Elementary through open and consistent communication that creates and maintains a student-centered, collaborative learning community,” Massey said. “As your new principal at Caldwell Elementary, it is my sincere pleasure and honor to serve the students and this community in McKinney ISD. I am assuredly enthusiastic to contribute to the already established educational excellence in this district as I continue my educational journey!”
In addition to her bachelor’s degree from Harding University, Massey holds a master’s degree in business administration from Amberton University.
Shane Mauldin is the MISD communications coordinator.
