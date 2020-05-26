North Texans are invited to have good times in Historic Downtown McKinney while following social distancing guidelines. The series consists of three strolls that will take participants on a tasty journey around downtown McKinney. Along the stroll participants will visit unique shops while sipping on a variety of cold beverages.
“We love our community and we want McKinney small businesses to thrive.” said Lauren Stephan, McKinney resident and owner of SBG Hospitality. “These sip and stroll walks are a fantastic way to get out of the house and have some fun while supporting local small businesses and following social distancing guidelines.”
The series consists of three walks: The McKinney Craft Beer Walk on June 20, The McKinney Margarita Stroll on July 11 and the McKinney Wine Walk on Aug. 8. Participants will receive a signature taster, a map that will outline all the stops on the journey and 20 tastings. The beverages will be available inside the shops in Downtown McKinney.
Each stroll costs only $30 per participant or only $25 each if you register for the entire series. Each walk has its own registration page on Eventbrite and facebook. You can register for the entire series here: mckinneybeerwalk.eventbrite.com
The Sip and Stroll Series is in partnership with three McKinney nonprofit partners. Embrace Texas is partnered with the Craft Beer Walk in June, while Hugs Café is the partner at the Margarita Stroll and the McKinney Little Free Pantry has partnered with the Wine Walk in August.
“When I first heard of this summer series, I was instantly a fan,” said Lauren Ford, Director of Development at Hugs Café Inc. “This series will highlight local businesses and give back to three amazing non-profits. What more could you ask for? Tasty drinks at every stop? Done! We’re thrilled to safely socialize and enjoy beautiful downtown McKinney.”
Logistics have been carefully planned to follow social distancing guidelines. Details such as requiring participants to choose an arrival time, starting participants at different locations and eliminating in person check-in stations are just a few of the logistics to make sure the community is keeping safe while they are having fun.
For information, visit thesipandstroll.com
