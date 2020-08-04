Medical City McKinney has recognized Jarrett Thrasher, RN, orthopedic services, and Rowena Morales, RN, inpatient rehabilitation, with The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses. This award honors the high quality, compassionate care nurses provide for patients and their families every day.
Thrasher was recognized by a patient for being kind, compassionate and knowledgeable. The patient said, “Jarrett is professional and a true example of how a nurse should treat patients, and he made my hospital stay following knee replacement surgery easier.”
Another patient nominated Morales for a Daisy award saying, “Rowena is a truly wonderful nurse. When I needed her, she was there. She makes time to listen and answers all my questions.”
The J. Patrick Barnes family established the non-profit DAISY Foundation established after he passed away in 1999 from complications resulting from an autoimmune disease. The care Barnes received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families. Nurses may be nominated for The DAISY award by patients, families and colleagues.
“We are proud to be among the healthcare organizations participating in the DAISY Award program,” said Cassidi Roberts, RN, chief nursing officer at Medical City McKinney. “Nurses are healthcare heroes every day. It’s important that our nurses know their work is highly valued, and The DAISY Foundation provides this wonderful recognition of their dedication to care for and improve human lives.”
