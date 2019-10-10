Dream Court

Nancy Lieberman shows local children basketball tricks.

 Liz McGathey / staff photos
Liz McGathey / staff photos

A group of kids waited patiently Wednesday afternoon while McKinney Parks and Recreation Director Michael Kowski introduced key contributors to the new Dream Court and newly renovated Fitzhugh Park in east McKinney.

McKinney parks director Michael Kowski introduces officials and contributors during Wednesday's ribbon cutting event.

 Liz McGathey / staff photos

The new court came to the park courtesy of a partnership with Nancy Lieberman Charities, Sport Court, Covenant Church and the city of McKinney. It’s the 85th Dream Court in the country.

Basketball Hall of Famer Nancy “Lady Magic” Lieberman, founder of Nancy Lieberman Charities, has a long list of accolades to her name. The former pro basketball player was the first female head coach in a men’s professional league in the BIG3 and the second woman ever to be hired in the National Basketball Association as an assistant coach. Lieberman, doesn’t focus on those things, though. Her attention on Wednesday was directed to those patient kids ready to shoot hoops.

“There’s so much craziness out there that we need to be able to protect these young kids,” she said. “This is no longer our court, this is your court, and you have a responsibility to protect it.”

Basketball great Nancy Lieberman takes a backwards shot after the ribbon cutting of the Dream Court at Fitzhugh Park.

The court features a unique play surface by Sport Court that’s designed for safety, stability and durability. The one at Fitzhugh Park is emblazoned, not only with the Dream Courts logo but also with the McKinney Police Department shield, a symbol MPD Lt. Randy Meyer said displays the sense of community the department has.

Locals couldn't wait to hit the new Dream Court at Fitzhugh Park.

 Liz McGathey / staff photos

“Something special occurs when communities no longer divide themselves between us and them but view ourselves as one,” he said. “The McKinney Police Department is honored to have our logo on the court. I’d like to think of the logo as not a representation of the police department but rather a symbol of unity between the community and the police.”

The court’s unveiling was simultaneous with the reveal of the Fitzhugh Park updates, which include new playground equipment, shade structure and benches in the 19-year-old park.

Fitzhugh Park received all new playground equipment, pavilion and benches.

 Liz McGathey / staff photos

“Our recent work at Fitzhugh Park is representative of our mission to continually upgrade and enhance our parks system, particularly east of Highway 5,” Kowski said.

Fitzhugh Park is located at 700 Fitzhugh St.

