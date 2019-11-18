The McKinney Fire Department (MFD) responded to a structure fire at a townhouse on McCarley Place at 2:50 a.m. Monday and found fire coming out of the roof.
Residents of the townhome and surrounding units were evacuated safely. A woman who lived in the townhouse said there was a fire in the fireplace that evening. She also said the chimney had not been cleaned in 20 years. The fire did extensive damage before being extinguished and the Red Cross is helping the residents find a new place to stay.
Signs of a chimney fire include:
- loud cracking, popping and even roaring noises
- dense smoke
- an intense, hot smell
“Home chimneys need regular inspections and cleaning. If you use your fireplace a lot, we highly recommend yearly visits,” said McKinney Fire Marshal Mike Smith. “If you think you have a chimney fire, get everyone out of the home and call 911.”
More safety information is available at www.mckinneyfire.org or www.nfpa.org.
