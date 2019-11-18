4ABD6BC2-799E-41D9-9274-9096B434FA22.jpeg

On Sunday just before 3 a.m., McKinney police officers responded to a domestic violence call at a home in the 2300 block of North Ridge Road.

The female resident was able to safely exit the home, but the male refused commands to come out, according to police. Officials said he then pointed a rifle at officers through a window that he had broken out. Officers fired, hitting the suspect in the shoulder.

The man was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is charged with aggravated assault on a police officer. He is facing additional charges and the investigation is ongoing.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments