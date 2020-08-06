Jehovah’s Witnesses’ first ever virtual convention is proving to be a resounding success, bringing a breath of fresh air to many in North Texas.
They are among millions worldwide who are watching the six online installments, at no cost, during the months of July and August.
To accomplish this, volunteer translation teams have worked over the past several months to produce the “Always Rejoice” program in over 500 languages, including many sign languages, making it a truly unique global event. Jehovah’s Witnesses pivoted their keystone summer convention series to an online platform as concerns over large gatherings surfaced in the early spring. Now, upwards of 15 million worldwide are benefiting from that decision, including many Spanish, Vietnamese, Mandarin, Cantonese, Amharic and Korean-language speaking residents in the Metroplex.
Netsanet Teklu, who has been viewing the sessions in his native Amharic with his wife Lily, commented, “Hearing the convention program in our native language allowed us to have several ‘aha moments,’ where we discovered a deeper meaning to the Bible’s advice on gaining and maintaining joy.” He added, “Viewing it in our language made the Bible lessons live in our minds.”
“This virtual convention is unique in many ways,” said James Gianopoulos, a local spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “The program is available to all at no cost and without obligation. There is no registration, no paywall. If someone wants to enjoy the program, they can simply watch.”
Those interested in viewing the convention can access the program on jw.org, available under the “Library” tab. There is no charge or registration requirement for viewing the convention program. With the program available online in 511 languages, this may be the most attended convention of Jehovah’s Witnesses to date.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.