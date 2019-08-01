From July 8 through July 12, the Collin County Sheriff’s Office conducted Operation Athena, which directly targeted those who utilize the internet to prey upon children and traffic in child pornography.
Investigators from 12 different federal, state and local law enforcement agencies participated in Operation Athena, and a total of 19 individuals were arrested, the sheriff's office announced Thursday. Three of these individuals were charged with online solicitation of a minor, and the others were charged with possession of child pornography.
Investigators executed numerous search and arrest warrants and seized a large quantity of electronic devices utilized by the suspects. These devices will undergo further forensic examination and additional arrests are expected.
“The protection of our children continues to be one of my top priorities,” said Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner. “This type of operation wouldn’t be possible without the cooperation that exists among all federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies in North Texas and the investigators who work tirelessly to root out this evil.”
Cooperating agencies include: Wylie Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Rangers, Homeland Security Investigations, Collin County Child Protective Investigations, Carrollton Police Department, Dallas Police Department, Farmers Branch Police Department, Frisco Police Department, Grapevine Police Department, Child Advocacy Center of Collin County and Collin County District Attorney’s Office.
