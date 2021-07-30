The Dawoodi Bohra Community of Collin County on July 17 held a backpack and supplies drive to collect back to school supplies and funds. Sunday, from 6-8 p.m. the organization will host a fair to distribute the supplies to students in need. The distribution will take place at 1410 S. Tennessee St. in McKinney.
featured
Organization to distribute backpacks and supplies
- Staff report
-
-
- 0
Recommended for you
Latest e-Edition
- Man who drove his car into three teens in The Colony sentenced
- 5 takeaways from Plano's 2021-22 recommended budget
- Organization to distribute backpacks and supplies
- Celina High School student and her horse become world champions
- Community profile: Karen Hunnicutt
- McKinney ISD parents can choose if their students repeat a grade next year
- UPDATE: 18-wheeler crashes into overpass in Plano, driver dies after 45-minute extrication
- $10 million to be distributed to Denton County nonprofit that supports survivors of human trafficking
Most Popular
-
Coppell man sentenced in PPP scheme
-
Frisco Police identify man killed in fatality crash
-
Little Elm issues proclamation to raise awareness about this rare disease
-
18-wheeler crashes into overpass in Plano, occupant extrication took 45 minutes
-
Celina couple seeks historical designation for their home
-
Celina Police investigation recovers over $18K in stolen lumber
-
Woman says she was attacked after fender bender on Dallas North Tollway
-
Plano police searching for suspect accused of breaking into and burgling a storage locker
-
Lewisville considers turning aquatic park into splash pad
-
Frisco police investigate fatal crash
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.