The Dawoodi Bohra Community of Collin County on July 17 held a backpack and supplies drive to collect back to school supplies and funds. Sunday, from 6-8 p.m. the organization will host a fair to distribute the supplies to students in need. The distribution will take place at 1410 S. Tennessee St. in McKinney.

