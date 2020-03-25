Plane crash 3/25/20
Courtesy of MFD

A small plane crashed into the WestRidge Golf Course in McKinney earlier today after the engine died mid-air.

According to a witness near the scene, the plane's engine made a sputtering sound before making a nosedive and flipped over after hitting the ground.

McKinney Fire Department spokesperson Merit Ossian said the one person onboard was able to walk away.

