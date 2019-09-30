Siva Govindarajan, Owner of Brightway, The Siva Family Agency, his wife, Chitra and their daughter, Aaradhana, were recently recognized and awarded for environmental stewardship at the Environmental Community Awards Celebration.
The event was held by the Plano Sustainability and Environmental Services Division program Live Green in Plano at The Hope Center last month.
The Govindarajan family, who received the Environmental Star of Excellence Award for Community Outreach, were selected as honorees for bringing awareness to illegal dumping and nurturing social responsibility by labeling storm drains in the community. Together, the family has inspected over 320 storm drains and installed labels on more than 170 of them around Plano schools in an effort to prevent storm water pollution and protect the water quality in the area.
“It’s an honor to be recognized by the city of Plano for environmental leadership, and we’re humbled by the impact of our actions on our community,” said Govindarajan. “We feel a personal obligation to care for the environment in which we live and to teach our daughter the impact of her actions, big and small. Many people don’t realize where our storm drains flow, but hopefully these labels will make people think twice about the pollutants they’re pouring into our creeks. We hope to encourage others to take action so that we can all do our part to ‘Live Green in Plano.’”
The annual award event honors businesses, nonprofits, schools, organizations and individuals who have made a positive impact in their communities by demonstrating outstanding environmental leadership and achievements.
