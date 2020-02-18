President Trump

McKinney-based Pogue Construction founder Paul Pogue was granted a full pardon after President Donald Trump signed an executive grant of clemency today.

In 2010, Pogue received a probated sentence on federal tax fraud charges for filing false income tax statements. He also had to pay $250,000 in fines and a total restitution of $473,000 for the monies he failed to report and complete 1,000 hours of community service.

According to a White House statement, Pogue never stopped his charitable work despite his conviction. 

“For more than 30 years, he has provided significant humanitarian aid to countries around the world, including Africa, India, and Mexico, all while continuing to help his fellow Americans in times of need,” the statement reads. 

The statement also referred to Pogue’s work with two nonprofit organizations he founded, once of which construct churches, clinics, schools and orphanages in developing countries. The other provides disaster relief to communities in need. 

“Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, former Pennsylvania Senator Rick Santorum, Mike Buster, Steve Dulin, Robert Morris, Jack Graham, and James Robison are among the many people who support this grant of clemency,” the statement said.

Pogue served as president and chief executive officer of Pogue Construction, a construction firm that has designed and built numerous local projects in and around McKinney including the McKinney Public Safety Building on Taylor-Burk Drive and several fire stations for the McKinney Fire Department, the McKinney ISD administration building and several McKinney ISD schools.

