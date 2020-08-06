The McKinney City Council approved on Tuesday a proposed tax ceiling rate for the fiscal year of 2020-21.
The vote to approve the proposed tax ceiling was a required vote. The council also voted to approve the dates scheduled to hold a budget work session, a public hearing and final approval of the 2020-21 budget and tax rate.
“This is procedural, and we will take a tax rate record vote,” Chief Financial Officer Mark Holloway said. “That will propose the tax rate. However, that’s a tax rate ceiling. We will then schedule a public hearing. We used to have to do two public hearings for the tax rate. Tonight, we’ll just be scheduling the one hearing for the tax rate. Then we will announce the adoption for the new rate which will be Sept. 15 when we adopt the budget.”
The proposed tax ceiling is $0.5156, the same as the current rate. However, the city manager recommends that the tax rate be lower than the ceiling on the proposed budget. The council will adopt a no new revenue tax rate in accordance with Senate Bill 2.
“The no new revenue tax rate is a calculated rate that would provide a taxing unit with the same amount of revenue it received in the year before on properties taxed both years,” Holloway said. “If property values rise, then the no new revenue rate will decrease. However, if the property values decline, then the tax rate will increase.”
The voter approval rate is 3.5% above the no new revenue tax rate. If the tax rate is exceeded, an election to approve the rate will be required.
The tax rate holds two parts. The debt service rate is set to meet the required debt service payments in a given year. The maintenance and operations are funds that go toward operational expenses. Maintenance and operations funds are subject to the no new revenue tax rate and the voter approval calculations.
According to the taxable value history given by Holloway, property values in McKinney rose between 2012 and 2020.
“This year our taxable value on appraisal role is $24.5 billion, which is an increase of $1.1 billion (from) last year,” Holloway said. “$770 million of that will be new properties on the roll, and we’re dealing with a certified estimate instead of a certified tax roll, so it’ll be a little bit different. Those estimates are showing that our values are up by about 1.1%.”
The council plans to hold a budget work session on Aug. 14 and hold its first public hearing on Sept. 1. Sept. 15 is scheduled to be the second hearing and final tax and budget adoption, ratification on property tax value increase and a fee/rate change adoption.
