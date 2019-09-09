Over the last 18 years, Sept. 11, has become a day to remember the heroes and neighbors we lost in the terrorist attacks. The McKinney Chamber of Commerce will once again bring together Collin County and McKinney first responders, local leaders and residents at the Collin College Conference Center to do just that.
This year, the Day of Remembrance will welcome guest speaker retired New York Firefighter Lee Ielpi. Ielpi responded to the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001 and returned, like so many others, to Ground Zero daily to help with rescue and recovery operations. Ielpi’s son, Jonathan Ielpi of FDNY Squad 288 was among the fallen.
During the 2018 Day of Remembrance, Prosper Police Sgt. Ron Castro, also a retired New York Police Department officer, was among the guest speakers. He recalled the morning of Sept. 11 and the aftermath from his experience.
“I remember the West Side Highway and Canal Street, I believe, people would line up seven days a week, 24 hours a day for months with flags and they would cheer us as we’d come in and out,” he said. “I remember thinking back then as I do today, what a tragedy that it takes such an act of evil and violence to bring them together.”
A Day of Remembrance will be from 9-10 a.m. Sept. 11 at the Collin College Conference Center, 2400 Community Ave. in McKinney. Doors open at 8 a.m.
