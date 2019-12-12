La'Shadion Shemwell 2019

McKinney City Councilman La'Shadion Shemwell will host a town hall community meeting at 7 p.m. Dec. 16 at Old Settler’s Recreation Center, 1201 E. Louisiana StThe town hall will be held in District 1; however, the entire community may attend. Residents will receive updates on various city projects and initiatives. To learn which City Council district you live in, visit the McKinney website.

