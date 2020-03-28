Local animal shelters have been forced to close their doors to the public for now, but staff are continuing the mission to care for stray pets and those that need homes.
Collin County Animal Shelter has stopped taking walk-ins but are accepting appointments at 214-945-4870 for adoptions, looking for a lost animal, surrenders, quarantine drop off/ pick up or bringing in a found/stray animal.
Madeline Yeaman Arnold of SPCA McKinney said the SPCA will no longer be offering adoptions or fostering until at least April 5.
While they’re closed to the public, the SPCA still needs help. Essential staff are at the shelters each day, working to provide the animals with the love and care they need.
If you or a family member has been affected by COVID-19 and need assistance with your pet, the SPCA of Texas’ Pet Resource Center can help. The SPCA of Texas’ Pet Resource Center can provide assistance (primarily food and urgent medical assistance through our outside veterinary partners) to families that have been affected by illness and/or business closures due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Visit spca.org/covid19 for more information.
If you are looking for ways to keep your pets entertained during quarantine, the SPCA of Texas has many tips, tricks and recipes for at-home enrichment to keep your pet occupied. Visit spca.org/petcaretips for information.
To donate to help with medical and/or behavioral treatment, spca.org/give.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.