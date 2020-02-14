McKinney City Marshal

The McKinney Marshall’s Office will target and arrest people with unpaid tickets and warrants during the statewide warrant roundup, which began Friday.

Anyone with an outstanding warrant or citation is urged to take care of it as soon as possible to avoid arrest. The initiative in McKinney will primarily target outstanding class C warrants, although all warrants are subject to be served.

“Individuals with an outstanding warrant may voluntarily resolve their cases without threat of arrest,” said City Warrant Officer Tim Rich. “These warrants will not go away, so we always encourage people to avoid the surprise and take care of their violations rather than face arrest.”

Many agencies across Texas will be participating in this roundup effort. Agencies participating in the McKinney roundup include The city of McKinney Marshall’s Office, McKinney Municipal Court and the McKinney Citizens on Patrol. 

For information on how to pay citations and avoid arrest during the warrant roundup, contact the McKinney Municipal Court at 972-547-7676 or appear in person Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or Thursdays 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. at 130 S. Chestnut St. 

To view a current list of outstanding warrants or to make a payment online, visit mckinneytexas.org/warrants.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments