The McKinney Marshall’s Office will target and arrest people with unpaid tickets and warrants during the statewide warrant roundup, which began Friday.
Anyone with an outstanding warrant or citation is urged to take care of it as soon as possible to avoid arrest. The initiative in McKinney will primarily target outstanding class C warrants, although all warrants are subject to be served.
“Individuals with an outstanding warrant may voluntarily resolve their cases without threat of arrest,” said City Warrant Officer Tim Rich. “These warrants will not go away, so we always encourage people to avoid the surprise and take care of their violations rather than face arrest.”
Many agencies across Texas will be participating in this roundup effort. Agencies participating in the McKinney roundup include The city of McKinney Marshall’s Office, McKinney Municipal Court and the McKinney Citizens on Patrol.
For information on how to pay citations and avoid arrest during the warrant roundup, contact the McKinney Municipal Court at 972-547-7676 or appear in person Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or Thursdays 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. at 130 S. Chestnut St.
To view a current list of outstanding warrants or to make a payment online, visit mckinneytexas.org/warrants.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.