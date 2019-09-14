589AC699-D52D-43FA-AB1E-E0409B60BB86.jpeg

McKinney police arrested Ka’Trell Davonte Washington, 17, Friday night for deadly conduct for firing a handgun in the direction of a group of people. 

Two groups of young men met up to fight at Gabe Nesbit Park. As Washington was leaving the area he discharged a handgun several times, according to police. No one was injured.

Officers detained three subjects, and it was later determined that Washington was the sole shooter. He is being held in the Collin County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

