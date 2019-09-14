McKinney police arrested Ka’Trell Davonte Washington, 17, Friday night for deadly conduct for firing a handgun in the direction of a group of people.
Two groups of young men met up to fight at Gabe Nesbit Park. As Washington was leaving the area he discharged a handgun several times, according to police. No one was injured.
Officers detained three subjects, and it was later determined that Washington was the sole shooter. He is being held in the Collin County Jail on a $25,000 bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.