A Plano teen will be honored on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" this month thanks to a letter from McKinney’s mayor.
Four years ago, McKinney Mayor George Fuller was made aware of a 10-year-old who had decided to raise money to buy gifts for others for his birthday rather than receiving presents.
“I was just made aware of this kid, and I was very impressed with him and I met him and he was just this incredibly mature, caring, compassionate, giving kid, and he blew me away,” Fuller said.
The teen, Jaxson Turner, has since become the Founder and CEO of Never 2 Young 2 Care, a nonprofit that works to serve people experiencing homelessness, domestic violence and poverty in North Texas.
Fuller said he and his wife, Maylee Thomas-Fuller, soon got involved in Turner’s efforts.
“He put me to work,” Fuller said. “He put me to work at a lemonade stand, serving lemonade for donations for backpacks and school supplies during that season, and every year he’s at the Samaritan Inn. He gets the name of every single kid that’s at Samaritan Inn and brings them Christmas presents and shoes and sneakers. He’s really an incredible kid.”
Last year, Turner raised $5,900 to provide Christmas gifts for children at the Samaritan Inn.
When Fuller was told about a program on Clarkson’s show that highlights “real-life Santas,” he wrote a letter to the show about Turner’s local impact.
As a result, Turner and Fuller both appeared on the show on Thursday for an episode that will air Dec. 17.
“I just hope that we’re able to spread the word and spread my ministry to more people and then inspire other kids to want to help others in their community,” Turner said Friday.
Fuller said he hopes Turner’s television appearance will impact other people.
“In a world where there’s not a lot of great examples for kids to see examples of people caring about others and being kind to others, this kid is well above everybody and setting the example for everybody else,” he said.
