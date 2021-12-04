McKinney residents will have three candidates to choose from as they select a new City Councilman next month.
Three McKinney residents have filed to run for the At Large 2 seat on the McKinney City Council for a special election slated to take place Jan. 15.
The election came about when current Councilman Frederick Fraizer who was elected to the city’s At Large 2 seat in 2019, announced on Oct. 15 that he will be running for the state representative position in Texas House District 61.
According to Texas law, Frazier’s candidacy announcement is considered an automatic resignation from the City Council. Frazier can continue to serve on the council until the replacement member is elected.
Patrick Cloutier, Vicente Torres and John Booher have each filed for candidacy. The filing deadline was Nov. 12.
McKinney residents must register to vote by Dec. 16 in order to vote in the Jan. 15 election.
Early voting is scheduled to begin Dec. 29 and end on Jan. 11. The city has identified four voting locations: John and Judy Gay Library, McKinney Fire Station No. 5, McKinney Fire Station No. 9 and Old Settler’s Recreation Center.
The winner of the special election will serve the rest of Fraizer’s term, which ends in May 2023. According to the city website, if no candidate gets more than half of the votes, a runoff election will be conducted at a date to be determined.
During a Nov. 2 City Council meeting, McKinney City Attorney Mark Houser said should there be a runoff election following the January election, Frazier would continue to serve in the seat until a winner is declared.
