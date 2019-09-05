Trinity Falls

Serenity Lake in Trinity Falls will be adorned with glowing lanterns during the Hometown Lights event planned for 6-9 p.m. Sept. 14. Proceeds benefit The Warrior’s Keep, a nonprofit organization that aids veterans.

Residents in Trinity Falls will launch lighted lanterns to benefit veterans during Hometown Lights, 6-9 p.m. Sept. 14.

The outdoor event encourages guests to launch lanterns festooned with names of loved ones and words of contemplation onto the McKinney community’s Lake Serenity, 8585 Trinity Falls Parkway.

The $20 admission includes five courses of lite bites, one serving of beer or wine, one lantern and live music by jazz musician Corey Breedlove. Individual lanterns, craft cocktails and additional drink tickets will be available for purchase. Attendees must be 21 and up to redeem the drink ticket. Drink tickets also can be exchanged for an ice cream ticket.

Tickets can be purchased at https://hs.trinityfalls.com/hometown-lights.

Lantern proceeds benefit The Warrior’s Keep, a nonprofit organization providing outdoor therapy to veterans who have difficulty reconnecting socially.

“We are excited to bring this event to Trinity Falls,” said GM Robert Ditthardt. “The Warrior’s Keep is an amazing organization that has already helped more than 300 veterans.”

Among the programs The Warrior’s Keep offers is Vet-Rec, which encourages veterans to engage in hiking and camping throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth area as a way to reduce stress, anxiety and depression.

