Residents in Trinity Falls will launch lighted lanterns to benefit veterans during Hometown Lights, 6-9 p.m. Sept. 14.
The outdoor event encourages guests to launch lanterns festooned with names of loved ones and words of contemplation onto the McKinney community’s Lake Serenity, 8585 Trinity Falls Parkway.
The $20 admission includes five courses of lite bites, one serving of beer or wine, one lantern and live music by jazz musician Corey Breedlove. Individual lanterns, craft cocktails and additional drink tickets will be available for purchase. Attendees must be 21 and up to redeem the drink ticket. Drink tickets also can be exchanged for an ice cream ticket.
Tickets can be purchased at https://hs.trinityfalls.com/hometown-lights.
Lantern proceeds benefit The Warrior’s Keep, a nonprofit organization providing outdoor therapy to veterans who have difficulty reconnecting socially.
“We are excited to bring this event to Trinity Falls,” said GM Robert Ditthardt. “The Warrior’s Keep is an amazing organization that has already helped more than 300 veterans.”
Among the programs The Warrior’s Keep offers is Vet-Rec, which encourages veterans to engage in hiking and camping throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth area as a way to reduce stress, anxiety and depression.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.