McKinney residents are invited to participate in the Trinity Trash Bash on Sept. 21. This event is the twin cousin to the Texas Trash-Off event held in the spring.
This regional event encourages residents and businesses to join forces and clean up our roadsides, waterways, neighborhoods and parks to protect the Trinity River watershed. Each year during the Trinity Trash Bash, volunteers throughout the North Central Texas area help improve local water quality, restore natural beauty and reduce potential threats to human health and wildlife.
Every registered participant submitting a liability waiver will receive a T-shirt. This is a great opportunity for students to earn community service hours. City staff will assign a location to clean based on dry weather screening tests from Stormwater Staff.
In 2017, 274 volunteers spent 685 volunteer hours collecting litter 223 bags of litter, totaling 2,720 pounds.
Liability forms are required for every participant. To complete your liability and registration form online, visit mckinneytexas.org/445/trinity-trash-bash.
