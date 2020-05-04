Heritage Village at Chestnut Square officials this week are assessing the damage caused by a Dodge Ram that hopped the curb at Highway 5 and Anthony Street Sunday and crashed into the historic John Faires house.
According to Heritage Village Executive Director Jaymie Pedigo, she was working in the village offices just hours after the farmers market ended and heard tires screeching and horns blowing on Highway 5, which she said isn’t uncommon, but this time it was followed by the sound of crunching metal.
What she saw outside was several people gathered taking pictures of the truck that had crashed through the recently installed fence and into the side of the oldest house in McKinney, built in 1854.
“The driver was male, alone, and jumped out and ran, according to witnesses,” she noted. She said he was apprehended shortly after. It is unclear yet what caused the crash.
There were no injuries in the incident, but the house sustained significant damage, mainly to the recently rebuilt chimney. Additionally, Pedigo said, part of the new barn and fence, and a couple of 100-year-old crepe myrtle trees were damaged. She said further structural damage has yet to be assessed.
Anyone looking to help Chestnut Square with associated costs may visit chestnutsquare.org/donate.
