The North Central Texas Council of Governments and the Texas Department of Transportation will conduct a public hearing to receive comments on the proposed expansion of lane use restrictions on highway corridors throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
The hearing will be held at 6 p.m. July 23 at Irving City Hall, 825 W. Irving Blvd.
Restrictions prohibiting trucks with three or more axles from using the far left lane of select North Texas highways have been in place in the region for more than 10 years. A primary goal of these restrictions is to improve safety.
Based on traffic studies, truck lane restrictions have been shown to improve mobility, safety and air quality.
The proposal under consideration would extend the region’s truck lane restrictions to all or portions of US Highway 75 in Collin County; Interstate Highway 45 in Navarro County; IH 35E in Ellis, Dallas and Denton counties; IH 635, State Highway 183 and US 67 in Dallas County; and IH 30 in Rockwall County.
The restrictions on trucks would be in place in both directions along the following:
- US 75 from State Highway 121 South to Collin/Grayson County line
- Interstate Highway 45 from Navarro/Ellis County line to Navarro/Freestone County line
- IH 35E from US 77N to Ellis/Hill County line
- IH 35E from Spur 366 to Corinth Parkway
- SH 183 from IH 35E to Dallas/Tarrant County line
- US 67 from IH 35E to FM 1382
- IH 635 from US 75 to Dallas/Tarrant County line
- IH 30 from SH 205 to Rockwall/Hunt County line
The proposed restrictions would allow the operation of trucks in the prohibited traffic lane only to pass another vehicle, as is the case in the currently affected corridors.
A truck lane pilot study was completed in 2006 to test the effectiveness of restrictions in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The study’s recommendations were implemented and later expanded to other corridors. Restrictions currently exist in six North Texas counties. That number would be expanded to eight with the addition of Denton and Navarro counties. For more information about the public hearing, visit www.nctcog.org/input.
