TUPPS Brewery has announced it will relocate and expand its campus to the historic Mill District of downtown McKinney. The campus will include a tasting taproom in the original grain milling building, a state-of-the-art production facility and a retail shopping area featuring local craftsman. The McKinney Community Development Corporation (MCDC) and the McKinney Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) will contribute to the project.
“The city of McKinney is committed to revitalizing the east side of our historic downtown area, and I could not think of a better partner than TUPPS to be the catalyst. TUPPS will bring much-needed energy to this area that will attract other businesses and expand our historic downtown footprint,” Mayor George Fuller said.
MCDC approved a grant for $11,333,262 to fund the construction of the facilities. According to the agreement, TUPPS Brewery will be a tenant on the property, paying rent for at least 30 years toward its purchase of the building improvements. MCDC will own the 4.3-acre parcel of land where the project will be developed.
“TUPPS has a strong commitment to the community and continues to enhance our city’s quality of life through live music, family-friendly events, and entertainment,” MCDC President Cindy Schneible said. “This project will create a world-class cultural and entertainment destination for residents and visitors alike.”
MEDC contributed approximately $600,000 for the expansion of manufacturing and production at the new site.
“Craft breweries are those unique assets that enhance the quality of life and add that extra level of experience opportunities with the variety of events they offer. The creation of the McKinney Grain project will take the ‘cool factor’ of experiential development opportunities to the next level with the amenities that are part of the development,” MEDC President Peter Tokar said. “We appreciate the continued investment that TUPPS has made in our Downtown McKinney District and are happy to have been able to support them as they have grown over the years.”
TUPPS Brewery is the 15th largest craft brewery in Texas has grown from producing 350 barrels a year to annual production of 7,800 barrels in 2019. More than 10,000 barrels will be produced in 2020 and growth is projected to reach 15,000 barrels in 2024.
