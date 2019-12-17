Teams from the University of West Florida in Pensacola, Florida and Minnesota State University in Mankato, Minnesota will face off this weekend in McKinney for the 2019 NCAA Division II National Football Championship. The game will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at McKinney ISD Stadium, 4201 S. Hardin Blvd.
Semifinal games played Saturday decided the two finalist teams. The West Florida Argonauts defeated Slippery Rock (“The Rock”) University 58-15 and the Minnesota State Mavericks were victorious over the Ferris State Bulldogs 28-14.
Tickets are $25 for reserved seating and $20 for general admission.
The community is invited to a Fan Fest celebration from 6—8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at TUPPS Brewery, 721 Anderson St. The event is free to attend. The Fan Fest will feature a pep rally, musical entertainment, and a battle of the bands from West Florida and Minnesota State. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.
Another event planned for game weekend is the second annual Tacos, Tequila and Cerveza contest. McKinney restaurants will create special tacos or taco-related entrees and drink specials for purchase all weekend. Diners at these restaurants may vote at d2mckinney.com starting Friday. Online voting ends at noon Monday, Dec. 23.
For more information on the 2019 NCAA Division II National Football Championship and other events planned for the weekend, visit d2mckinney.com.
