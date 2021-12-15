A McKinney man wanted for murder was found and arrested by the Collin County Sheriff’s Office on Monday.

Miguel Angel Hernandez, 25, was arrested at a rural residence outside of Peaster, Texas in Parker County, the office stated.

The arrest comes after the office requested the public’s help in finding Hernandez on Thursday for the Dec. 8 murder of 24-year-old Roberto Guerrero IV in New Hope, Texas.

Jail records indicate Hernandez was booked into the Collin County Detention Facility on Tuesday, where he is being held in lieu of a $250,000 bond. He has been charged with murder.

"We would like to thank the U.S. Marshals Service and Parker County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance," the Collin County Sheriff's Office said in a written statement.