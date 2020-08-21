On Sept. 3, the North Texas Municipal Water District will hold a virtual information meeting to discuss a new wastewater line planned in McKinney.
The McKinney-Prosper Transfer Sewer pipeline will extend approximately 6.4 miles along the Wilson Creek corridor from south of Highway 380 and Ridge Road to the Wilson Creek Lift Station, near the former McKinney landfill. This new pipeline is needed to support growth and development in the area, the North Texas Municipal Water District said in a press release. The project is currently in the design phase with construction planned to begin in spring 2021.
The virtual information meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Sept. 3.
Interested attendees should RSVP by going to NTMWD.com/Projects and clicking on the McKinney-Prosper Transfer Sewer Pipeline project page. More information on the project, including a map of the proposed pipeline route can be found on the project page as well.
There will be a presentation during the virtual meeting with project staff available to answer questions. Those interested can also email any questions in advance of the meeting to Projects@ntmwd.com.
A recording of the meeting will be available on the McKinney-Prosper Transfer Sewer Pipeline project page for those who are unable to attend the Sept. 3 meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.