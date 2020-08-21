NTMWD

On Sept. 3, the North Texas Municipal Water District will hold a virtual information meeting to discuss a new wastewater line planned in McKinney.

The McKinney-Prosper Transfer Sewer pipeline will extend approximately 6.4 miles along the Wilson Creek corridor from south of Highway 380 and Ridge Road to the Wilson Creek Lift Station, near the former McKinney landfill. This new pipeline is needed to support growth and development in the area, the North Texas Municipal Water District said in a press release. The project is currently in the design phase with construction planned to begin in spring 2021.

The virtual information meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Sept. 3.

Interested attendees should RSVP by going to NTMWD.com/Projects and clicking on the McKinney-Prosper Transfer Sewer Pipeline project page. More information on the project, including a map of the proposed pipeline route can be found on the project page as well.

 There will be a presentation during the virtual meeting with project staff available to answer questions. Those interested can also email any questions in advance of the meeting to Projects@ntmwd.com.

 A recording of the meeting will be available on the McKinney-Prosper Transfer Sewer Pipeline project page for those who are unable to attend the Sept. 3 meeting.

