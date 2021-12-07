The city of McKinney’s website got a facelift this week in an effort to make city information easier to find.
As McKinney Website Specialist Valerie McKito puts it, the city’s website is where people find important information like water billing and trash pickup information.
“It’s a vital part of how the community finds out information about the city regardless of whether or not they’re a resident, a business or a visitor,” McKito said.
The update, which took place Tuesday, comes after the website was last updated in 2016, a move that resulted in the city’s website serving as a role model for county and municipal websites across the country.
“Websites are kind of like hotels,” McKito said. “It’s recommended that you update them every four-to-five years just to keep it looking fresh and to keep it from getting too dated.”
In the five years since the last update, McKinney has seen a significant change in how people are accessing city information online. In 2015, 87% of the city’s website users accessed the site by desktop. Since then, those numbers shifted to where roughly 52% of users access the website through a mobile device while just 45% of users visit the site through a desktop, a shift that has continued through 2021, McKito said.
McKito said the city still receives compliments for its 2016 website, which was developed mostly with a desktop user in mind.
“But for what is now half of our users, the experience just wasn’t the same, and in some instances, it was becoming a huge hindrance,” she said. “So we wanted to make sure we’re still keeping up with industry trends.”
The new website design will include a more similar user experience on both mobile and desktop devices, McKito said. The new website also includes link boxes that provide an overview of menu options without collapsing in a mobile format.
In addition, the new site’s organization aims to be more intuitive for residents, businesses and city visitors rather than from an internal city perspective.
McKito said the change has been about two years in the making. The update was originally supposed to take place in 2020 but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s been a long process, but we believe that because of it and because of the time we were willing and allowed to take on this that we really are presenting everybody with a really good product,” McKito said.
