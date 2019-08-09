McKinney police

At approximately 11:30 a.m. Friday, McKinney police officers were called to the Atlantic McKinney Ranch apartment complex in the 5500 block of McKinney Place Drive.

Upon arrival, officers discovered that a 10-year-old boy had been shot. He was transported by the McKinney Fire Department to Medical City McKinney where he later died.

A 17-year-old boy is in custody as a person of interest, and the investigation is ongoing.

