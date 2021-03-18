It’s a common opinion that McKinney’s downtown just doesn’t have enough parking, but for Julie Dixon, it’s all about reality versus perception.
“You basically have a parking management challenge, not a parking supply challenge,” the Dixon Resources Unlimited founder and president told McKinney City Council members on Tuesday.
Her comment summarized a collection of recommendations that come on the heels of a downtown parking management study that kicked off in August 2020.
The project resulted in a parking study action plan designed to serve as a guidebook for the city. The plan, prepared by Dixon Resources Unlimited and Wood Solutions Group, includes parking management suggestions for the near, mid-term and long-term future.
McKinney’s downtown has well over 1,500 parking spaces, Dixon told council members. While an 85% occupancy is a general industry target for parking, Dixon said, peak downtown parking use rates from 2019 showed an overall 70% use.
However, a common perception has remained that downtown McKinney doesn’t have enough parking, the action plan states. Some parking areas, including two garages, seem to be often underused while others show consistently high occupancy rates.
The plan’s more immediate suggestions include designing a public parking brand and wayfinding signage plan. The report also says the city should better advertise its garages in an effort to alleviate congestion for on-street parking.
“Navigating to certain parking options can be challenging, especially for newcomers, due to signage clutter, lack of uniformity, and the absence of a consistent and memorable parking branding,” the plan states. “There is copious existing parking signage throughout downtown, which makes it challenging to discern key information, especially since the styles vary.”
Some of McKinney’s downtown parking woes come from a competition between two types of visitors.
“In general, one of the primary parking conflicts in downtown McKinney is between employees of local businesses and patrons of those same businesses,” the action plan states.
Based on a survey conducted as part of the project, most employees don’t have dedicated parking, so they tend to park in public parking areas, and some use on-street parking in front of businesses throughout the day.
“In the three-hour time limit spaces, this means that some employees are re-parking to evade the time limit,” the plan states.
While some business owners educate their employees and recommend off-street locations, others might be unaware of the parking impact. Some employees also park in the highest-demand portions of downtown, the action plan states.
“The most convenient parking spaces are often already at or near capacity in the morning from employee utilization, so by the lunch and dinner rush it can be challenging for customers and visitors to find available parking,” the plan reads.
The study suggests implementing an employee parking permit program that would establish specific parking permit areas. That recommendation comes in addition to a suggested “no re-parking” policy and suggested time limits in some surface lots.
The no re-parking suggestion would aim to discourage the use of time-limited spaces by employees and by customers visiting for more than three hours, the plan states, but there will still be parking options for those visiting the area for a longer period of time.
While downtown McKinney faces parking management challenges, Dixon said that status is more of a win because building a garage or parking lots means another level of capital investment.
“So now it just becomes a matter of tweaking some of the resources,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.