McKinney, TX (75071)

Today

Sunshine this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High around 95F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous this evening. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 59F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.