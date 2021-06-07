Highway
North Texans can provide input beginning Monday on several transportation initiatives managed by the North Central Texas Council of Governments, including the Unified Planning Work Program, Regional 10-Year Plan and Congestion Management Process. Residents can comment on these and other topics through July 6 by visiting nctcog.org/input.

The UPWP provides a summary of the transportation and related air quality planning efforts to be conducted by NCTCOG as the metropolitan planning organization for the 12-county Dallas-Fort Worth area. Draft recommendations for the Fiscal Year 2022 and Fiscal Year 2023 UPWP will be presented.

Each year, the Regional Transportation Council approves an update to the Regional 10-Year Plan, which identifies major projects to be implemented in Dallas-Fort Worth. An updated draft list covering projects through Fiscal Year 2031, will be presented for review and comment.

Urbanized areas with populations over 200,000 must implement and maintain a CMP to measure congestion levels and prioritize management strategies. Details will also be presented for review and comment.

In addition to maintaining transportation planning documents, NCTCOG staff assists in managing funding for different modes of transportation and will present information related to Federal Transit Administration funding through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 and Fiscal Year 2021 Program of Projects.

NCTCOG is also requesting funding for several automated vehicle projects through the Automated Vehicle 2.0 Program and will present details on each project being recommended for approval.

Finally, federal regulations require large metropolitan areas to conduct a review of the metropolitan planning process every four years. Details of this year’s Federal Highway Administration and Federal Transit Administration joint certification review process will be provided. The presentation and a survey from the federal agencies will be available online at nctcog.org/input, and all public comments should be submitted directly to FHWA and FTA.

Proposed modifications to the list of funded projects, Mobility 2045 administrative revisions, the Access North Texas plan, Map Your Experience tool and vehicle funding opportunities will also be highlighted as part of the public input opportunity.

To request printed copies of the information discussed, call 817-608-2365 or email cbaylor@nctcog.org.

