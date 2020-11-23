North Texas transit ridership remains low compared to the previous year and has stayed flat, according to data recently presented to the Regional Transportation Council.
Michael Morris, Transportation director with the North Central Texas Council of Governments (NCTCOG), presented regional transportation data to the RTC during its Nov. 12 meeting. September numbers show weekday transit ridership at 57% below where it was during the same period in 2019.
“We need to start talking about the livability and the urban context of how we want to have our region be,” Morris told the council. “But given the COVID-19 situation and it is apparently worsening, you’re going to see this number hover where it is for some time.”
Weekday transit ridership sharply declined in April when it hit a 59% decrease in passengers compared to April 2019, and the number has since remained relatively flat through September.
Morris said the council will continue to find solutions to improve the situation and to help transit agencies.
“We believe it’s a temporary situation, and with the best and the brightest working on vaccines, this eventually will improve, and then all of us will figure out post-COVID-19, what do we wish to keep technology-wise and how much did we return to the traditional,” he said.
As the region moves forward, Morris said the discussion of livability will take the stage.
Area freeway volumes continue to return to pre-pandemic levels, Morris said, but daily traffic patterns are different from pre-COVID-19 behaviors.
“Lots of afternoon traffic,” Morris said. “Very little commuter traffic, although growing with 92% return of car traffic.”
September data presented to the council showed freeway volumes 8% below what had been reported in September 2019, and toll road volumes from August were 24% below what was seen one year prior.
The data shows a continued improvement in toll road usage, Morris said, but that the numbers appear to be flattening out.
“I think until you get that additional 10% on the freeway system and the morning peak, you won’t see the push to the toll roads, because you’re not needing to be on that when the freeway still has capacity,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.