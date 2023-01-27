After an inaugural run last year, the McKinney Black History Month Committee is gearing up to host another full month of events highlighting and celebrating Black lives and voices.
“We created last year’s group of events and had a really positive response,” said Dr. Geré Feltus, McKinney City Council member and committee member with the program. “So we wanted to bring it back this year, bigger and better.”
McKinney Black History Month this year will include a four-part lecture series that kicks off on Feb. 2 featuring Dr. Opal Lee, the “Grandmother of Juneteenth.” The series also includes a Feb. 9 talk with Derrick Evers of Kaizen Development Partners, who will speak with the business community as part of a partnered event with the McKinney Chamber of Commerce and the Collin County Black Chamber of Commerce.
In addition, the lecture series will feature Dallas Cowboys' Hall of Fame running back Emmitt Smith on Feb. 16 and Ron Kirk, Dallas’ first African American mayor, on Feb. 23.
Feltus said last year’s McKinney Black History Month events featured panel discussions focused on the theme “Legends to Legacies.”
“So we had a number of different topics that we addressed, and I remember sitting in those panel discussions and thinking, ‘I wish I had an hour with each one of these panelists,’ because their stories were quite remarkable,” Feltus said. “So this year we’ve changed our formatting to be sort of a fireside chat, and that’s why we have individual speakers this year. It gives us an opportunity to really dig into their stories and listen to the obstacles that they’ve had to overcome, all the challenges they’ve faced. I think it’s really important for our community to hear that, especially our young people, you know, how to move through adversity so that you’re able to continue to be successful.”
This year’s calendar also includes two signature events. That includes an art show on Feb. 3 at the McKinney Performing Arts Center, and a Soul Train ’70s party on Feb. 16. Feltus said the Soul Train event is the only ticketed event as part of McKinney Black History Month.
“But we’ve done the best that we can to really try to make the far majority of our events free to the public, free and open to the public, so that everyone has the opportunity to participate and attend, and I think with the support of our sponsors, we have done a really good job of maintaining that this year as we did last year,” Feltus said. “So we are excited.”
Other events include a college megafest on Feb. 18 and an event honoring historically Black churches on Feb. 19.
Last year’s program served as an inaugural run for the McKinney Black History Month program, and Feltus said the response was overwhelmingly positive.
“We want to make sure that each of these are inclusive events, that it’s not just the African American community who is being educated and celebrating with us, but that the entire community can come and participate in that,” she said. “So we’ve gotten some great feedback on last year’s program. We’re getting great feedback already on this year’s program. I think this is a way to really kind of unify the community and to be able to celebrate Black culture, Black literature, Black music, Black dance, Black art. So we’re excited about that.”
As for this year, Feltus shared her hopes for the program.
“My hope is that everyone walks away feeling like they have learned something that they can apply to their own lives,” Feltus said, adding, “I want to make sure that people understand that what makes us a strong community is the diversity that we have here and that celebrating with each other is a good thing.”
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
