McKinney Black History Month 2.jpg

Last year's signature event through the McKinney Black History Month program featured a Harlem Renaissance-themed party. 

 Courtesy of McKinney Black History Month / Facebook

After an inaugural run last year, the McKinney Black History Month Committee is gearing up to host another full month of events highlighting and celebrating Black lives and voices.

“We created last year’s group of events and had a really positive response,” said Dr. Geré Feltus, McKinney City Council member and committee member with the program. “So we wanted to bring it back this year, bigger and better.”

