The spring election season is now in our rearview mirror. Election Day was on Saturday, May 6, the results are in, and if you are curious who will be your next city mayor, member of the city council, or who will fill a chair on your local school board please visit our website at www.starlocalmedia.com.

It seems that with every passing election season, our local elections are morphing from what they are intended to be, non-partisan elections that are not defined by political party candidates, but instead falling in line with the national political discord and “extreme partisanship.”

Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments