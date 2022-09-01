As you drive or walk up to the silos mural in east McKinney, it's those eyes of the central figure on the mural created by Australian artist Guido van Helten that grab your immediate attention.
Those eyes are looking back from the direction the teenager at the heart of the mural is facing. Is she looking back to the past, paying homage to the proud history of McKinney while facing the direction of her and the city's future?
Is she looking back at McKinney's historic downtown square, the heartbeat of the community, keeping a watchful eye on the city?
They say art is in the eye of the beholder, and when you look in awe at silos mural this statement has never been more accurate.
The mural, created by Australian artist Guido van Helten, is a public art piece that will pay homage to the city of McKinney's culture and heritage. The project will also serve as a backdrop to the city's future Municipal Community Complex, which is slated to begin construction in October.
If you haven't visited the silos mural in McKinney yet, I urge you to make a visit whether you live in the city or elsewhere in North Texas. It is worth the drive, and of course, while there, you can take in the dining and shopping available within walking distance of the city's historic downtown.
The mural is the perfect depiction of what makes McKinney unique. It celebrates the city's diversity, with many cultures represented on the concrete canvas. And it also represents McKinney's bustling public events and community gatherings. McKinney is well known for its community events. The city's downtown is an epicenter of activity not only for McKinney itself, but for the region. van Helten's work is a tribute to this aspect of McKinney's culture.
The people illustrated in the mural represent a range of ages — again, showing that McKinney is a place where the young, and the young at heart, gather to be a community of one.
And, as you walk further away from the mural and take it in as a whole, it is almost like you are looking at a photograph, with the main subjects in focus and those in the background blurred as a photograph would show through depth of field. This is what makes van Helten's work so unique, so engaging.
As part of his research, the artist van Helten said he took more than 500 photographs and lived and embedded himself in the McKinney community to best understand what makes the city, and its people, "unique."
The final outcome of the mural, which will be finished in early September, is a piece of art and an icon that will look over the city from high above for decades to come.
But through those years, those eyes will never change. The eyes of the youth at the center of the mural will continue to look over the city, focused on heading into the future but never forgetting the past.
At least that is how I see the mural.
The question is, how do you see it?
PHOTOS: McKinney hosts ribbon cutting for silos mural project
Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.
