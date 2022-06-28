Oxland Group a Dallas/Fort Worth-based development firm, today announced plans confirmed by the City of McKinney for the development of a Montessori school within Painted Tree. The 12,000-square-foot school will be located on a two-acre site on the northeast corner of Hardin Boulevard and Taylor Burke Drive. Developers will break ground on the new site in August 2022, enrollment will begin in January 2023 and the school is expected to open in the Summer of 2023.
“We couldn’t be more thrilled to bring a high-quality education facility to future residents of Painted Tree and greater McKinney,” says Tom Woliver, co-president and founder of Oxland Group. “The Montessori experience parallels our own vision for Painted Tree in fostering exploration, curiosity and engaging the natural world around us.”
The Montessori school at Painted Tree will provide educational experiences to approximately 200 students, ages 6 weeks to 6 years old. The school will offer employment to approximately 25 teachers and staff, following a curriculum that balances academic, creative and outdoor activities. Montessori education is student-led and self-paced but guided, assessed, and enriched by knowledgeable and caring teachers, leadership of their peers and a nurturing environment.
“Incoming residents and community partners have expressed a strong desire for a Montessori school at Painted Tree,” says Indu Pancharpula, owner and operator of Learning Tree Montessori. “We have found a great place for our future home at Painted Tree and look forward to raising up children and future generations for years to come.”
In addition to the Montessori school at Painted Tree, Pancharpula owns and operates three existing schools in Prosper, Anna and Princeton; plans to open two locations in Celina and South McKinney in July 2022; plus, three more in Celina, Melissa and Frisco over the next two years.
Painted Tree is in the McKinney Independent School District (ISD), known for its outstanding arts programs, well-rounded curriculum, and competitive athletic teams. It currently feeds into Lizzie Nell Cundiff McClure Elementary School, Scott Johnson Middle School and McKinney North High School. McKinney ISD is A-rated by Niche.com.
Painted Tree will include approximately 3,400 total residential homesites offering single family detached, townhomes, semi-custom homes, homes for lease and multifamily homes. Amenities at Painted Tree will include 25 miles of looped paths and trails, a 20-acre lake, 11.5-acre signature trailhead and community gathering space called “The Outpost,” pools, parks, adventure playgrounds, pump track and more.
