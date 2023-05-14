Here are five things to mark on your calendar for the week of May 14 in and around McKinney:
Photography exhibit and spirit tasting
Frisco-based photographer Suad Bejtovic is back at The Cove in McKinney (402 N. Tennessee St.) with his fine art photography landscapes, as well as a selection of fine spirits the guests can enjoy (on the rocks or neat). His photos, mainly created on photographic film, show the dramatic beauty of American natural landscape, but the visitors will catch a glimpse of some urban scenes as well. He’ll also be giving away a small print each day and offer other specials for those interested in purchasing his artworks.
The event is free, according to the Visit McKinney website.
Hours are:
- Thursday, May 18, 6-9 p.m.
- Friday, May 19, 6-9 p.m.
- Saturday, May 20, 4-9 p.m.
Free concert at Hub 121
Chris Stapleton tribute band Tennessee Whiskey will be at Hub 121 for a free 7 p.m. Saturday, May 20 performance.
No outside food or drink allowed. More information is at hub121.com.
East and West Fest
The McKinney Public Library will host an East and West Fest from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 20 at Roy and Helen Hall Library (101 E. Hunt St.).
The event will include performances, vendors, activities, and the chance to celebrate your favorite pop culture influences in time for Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander Heritage Month.
Featured performances include:
- Lion Dance and Drum Routine by Phap Quang Lion Dance
- Traditional Music by Dallas Guzheng Association
- K-pop Dance Covers by K-Krew
- K-pop Dance lesson, demonstration, and random play dance with choreographer and dance instructor Amy Nguyen
Wetland Canoe Trails
Heard Natural Science Museum is hosting a canoe trails event from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, May 20.
"Experience the amazing diversity in wetland vegetation and wildlife while learning about the history and basics of wetland ecology," the event page states. "After a safety and canoeing introduction, spend about 40 minutes on a guided trail around the Heard wetlands, followed by free paddle time to explore on your own. No experience is necessary for any of the paddle programs. All participants will be given an introduction to canoeing that includes basic strokes, boat safety, and flat water maneuvers."
Ticket information and more details are at heardmuseum.org/other-programs.
Cars and coffee
Duino Coffee (7650 Stacy Road, McKinney) will host its next Cars and Coffee event starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday, May 20.
This is a free event for car enthusiasts and coffee lovers. Spectators are all welcomed. All types of cars are welcome, and the first 10 cars to arrive get free drip coffee.
Sign ups are at app.parkupfront.com/event/5285.
